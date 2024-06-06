Traders at the Odawna market are calling for additional trash bins to be placed along the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to address the growing piles of rubbish along the road.

The lack of trash bins has led to accumulating garbage on pedestrian walkways, compromising the cleanliness of the business centre.

Despite efforts by cleaning operatives, the insufficient number of dustbins undermines efforts to improve sanitary conditions in the area.

Traders expressed frustration, stating that they often have to resort to packing garbage into sacks for days before collection.

“The issue here is that there is no dustbin anywhere. Even when we sweep, we hardly find somewhere to keep them. We pack them here. They were even supposed to come and collect them today, but they failed to come.

“So I rather resort to packing them into sacks for a number of days before they come for it. This is all due to lack of trash bins around, promoting littering everywhere,” a trader told Channel One news

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, emphasised that some individuals tend to dispose of their household waste along the road, contributing to the accumulation of garbage along the street.

He stated that there have been instances where dustbins situated at vantage points along the stretch had been stolen.

“The Accra Rotary Club supported us in putting dustbins all the way from the Odawna stretch to Circle. But for a period, they were being taken away, people just take them. At a point in time, they had to be chained to some metal which is strong so that people cannot take them, but it also made the emptying of the trash bin difficult.”

The MCE also stressed that although the assembly works with security agencies to penalise individuals, such actions have been challenging.