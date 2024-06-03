The Okada Riders Association of Ghana has lauded the promise by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to establish an electric motorbike assembly plant in Ghana if he wins the 2024 general elections. Addressing motor riders in Ashaiman, Mahama promised to provide electric motorbikes on a hire-purchase basis for Okada riders, stating that he is already in discussions with two assembly companies. In an interview with Citi News, Michael Kofi Owusu, the National President of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana, expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to fulfil his promise, asserting that he has been consistent in providing opportunities to enhance their operations when he comes to power.

He said, “Ever since the man declared to give support to our business the man has been consistent with his words, and we believe that whatever he is saying he is going to do it. I am saying this because prior to the 2020 elections, the Vice President now promised that he would give us a car and after the election, we didn’t hear from him again.

“But His Excellency former President [John Dramani Mahama] has been consistent with his words, and we could see that he is someone who understands our operations and having to listen to him very well we believe that he will do as he says.”

Michael Kofi Owusu further noted that several countries are already using electric motorbikes, so Ghana would not be the first to do so.

“Because of these electronic motorbikes we’ve been to Togo and some other places and they are using it. Most of them are using it. We believe that he will deliver his promise”.

