One person is reported dead after a fishing boat capsized near Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region.

This is according to the National Disaster Management Organization in the Ada West District.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 29, when the boat, carrying ten individuals, experienced a leakage, causing it to sink.

Initially, four out of 10 individuals, including two Ghanaians, were reported missing. However, three persons were rescued.

One person was recovered dead. The remains have been deposited at the morgue.

