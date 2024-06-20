The Youth Against Corruption (YAC) programme of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Friday, June 14, 2024, organised a sensitisation session for 414 final-year students of St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.

The interactive session aimed to educate students on identifying corrupt practices and understanding the mandate of the OSP.

During the session, students actively participated in discussing case studies, debating whether scenarios depicted corruption or not.

They also learned about the OSP’s role in investigating, prosecuting, and recovering proceeds of corruption, as well as preventing corruption.

The students showed keen interest in whistleblowing, and asked questions about reporting corruption to the OSP.

They also inquired about the recruitment process of accountability institutions like the OSP and measures for safeguarding the integrity of officers working for such institutions.

One student posed a thought-provoking question: “Do the proceeds of corruption invested in a community or public project need to be recovered by the OSP?”

