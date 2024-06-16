The precarious condition of the ferry service across the Oti River near Chichagi in the Nanumba South district has escalated to a critical point.

The sole boat’s engine responsible for transporting passengers, has broken down leaving operators with no choice but to resort to paddles.

Channel One TV’s recent visit to the site revealed a dire scene; passengers and livestock, including cattle, were being shuttled across the river in rudimentary canoes.

This follows a report from the previous week by Channel One News on the deteriorating state of the ferry engines, which has since seen no improvement.

The engine, which was barely functional at the time of the initial report, is now entirely inoperative.

As the community prepares for the upcoming Eid celebration, the urgency for reliable transportation is heightened. The river crossing is bustling with activity as residents transport animals and goods. Despite the increased traffic, the boats’ condition remains unchanged, with even children participating in patching up the leaks with plastic bags.

Passengers interviewed by Channel One News expressed their distress over the hazardous crossing—meanwhile, the boat operators, wary of repercussions from earlier media attention, refrained from commenting.

The situation has prompted a heartfelt plea from the passengers to the authorities for the construction of a bridge, which would not only alleviate the current danger but also provide a permanent solution to the community’s transportation challenges.

