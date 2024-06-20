Tetteh Paddie, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, has announced the successful relocation of over 100 refugees following the Buduburam demolition.

The demolition led to the destruction of numerous homes, compelling residents to quickly gather their possessions.

In an interview with Citi News on Thursday, Paddie clarified that the relocated individuals have been moved to different refugee camps across the country.

“Most of the Liberians, a large majority of Liberians who are at Buduburam are not refugees. The few of them who are refugees approached us and they are still under our care. We relocated them to a refugee camp in the Western region, and they numbered about 150 that we relocated to the western region.

“The rest of them are largely former refugees who chose to remain in Ghana, and so they are no longer under, the care of the Ghana refugee board. They’re simply Liberian nationals,” he stated.

Furthermore, Paddie disclosed ongoing efforts to facilitate the repatriation of the remaining Liberian refugees to their homeland.

“The first batch of Liberians as we all know, have left. The Liberian governments have indicated that they will come and continue with the repatriation for those who want to return voluntarily. I cannot give you a date, but, we can confirm with the Liberian government when the next movement will be,” he stated.