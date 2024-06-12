Over 30 students of Ajumako Afransi Technical and Vocational Institute in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region have been hospitalized after allegedly consuming contaminated food.

According to Channel One News sources, the students complained of stomach upset after consuming Rice and beans popularly known as ‘waakye’ for lunch on Tuesday.

Some of the students began vomiting while others lay helplessly in their dormitories after lunch.

The attention of school authorities was drawn to the issue forcing some teachers of the school to rush the affected students to the Ajumako Baah and Salvation Army Polyclinic for treatment.

Upon hearing the news, parents rushed to the hospital and school to check on their children.

According to Daniel Agyeakpor, Physician Assistant at the Salvation Army Polyclinic, preliminary investigations and laboratory tests are being conducted to determine the root cause of the illness.

While most students have been stabilised, the exact cause remains unknown. Mr. Agyeakpor, speaking to Channel One News emphasised that it’s too early to conclude without proper investigation.

The administrator of the Salvation Army Polyclinic appealed for government support to address the issue. Meanwhile, school authorities have yet to comment on the matter.

“So students started trooping to a facility over the night where there were complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting. As of now, most of them, even all of them, have been stabilised, but we don’t know the root cause.

‘So, we are now waiting for the lab results, so we cannot conclude on the cause of whatever they’re presented with. I can’t tell because I’m not at the school with them. I’m dealing with the conditions they’ve presented with their symptoms.

“And we can’t diagnose or we can’t jump to conclusions without proper investigation. So, I cannot conclude on the cause now. All we can say is we are undergoing investigations. But overnight, as I said earlier, they started coming, not much, few of them came during the day, which is normal.”

