The Mental Health Authority of Ghana has sounded the alarm on the growing trend of mental health disorders due to alcohol and psychoactive substance abuse.

According to the authority’s latest report, a total of 3,765 cases of mental disorders related to alcohol use were recorded in 2023, with an additional 5,554 cases attributed to other psychoactive substance use.

The report, released on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Wednesday, June 26 highlighted a concerning 5-year trend of increasing mental health issues due to substance abuse.

According to the authority, the data from the District Health Information Management System (DHIMS) showed a steady rise in cases from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 in 2023, with the most affected age range being 20–34 years.

Alarmingly, children as young as 10–14 years are also presenting with conditions stemming from drug use.

This year’s theme, ‘Evidence is clear: Invest in prevention’ reaffirms the authority’s commitment to addressing the challenges and effects of drug abuse in the country which has become a trend in the country.

The authority has expressed concern over the growing trend and has partnered with stakeholders to combat the issue through education, publication, and policy advocacy, emphasising the need for increased investment in prevention and evidence-based interventions.

“Data from the District Health Information Management System (DHIMS) has consistently captured mental disorders due to alcohol and other psychoactive disorders among the top ten (10) causes of mental health outpatient (OPD) attendance.

“In 2023, a total of 3,765 cases of mental disorders due to alcohol use were attended to, and 5,554 cases with respect to other psychoactive substance use.

“The 5-year trend of mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use has shown a steady rise in the number of cases from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 cases in 2023, with the age range most affected being 20–34 years. It must be noted that children as young as 10–14 years are also presenting with conditions stemming from drug use.”

Click here to read the statement

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x