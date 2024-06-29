In response to the welfare concerns of former Members of Parliament (MPs), the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has established an eight-member ad hoc committee to explore the possibility of a pension scheme for MPs.

The formation of the committee is a direct response to suggestions from both the Minority and Majority Chief Whips.

These suggestions were made during a tribute to the late MP for Talensi, John Akologu Tia.

Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who presided over the proceedings in parliament on Friday gave the committee a two-week deadline to present their recommendations to the house.

He further indicated that “Honourable members I think this is very important for all of us. So a committee has been set up and looking at the members that have been assembled to look into it, I think we can be rest assured that they will come out with something good for us.”

“So, we thank the members and we hope that they work out expeditiously for us.”

