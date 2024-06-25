The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has announced a bounty of GH¢100,000 for any person or group that provides information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent killings in Wa.

So far, about 12 people, mostly private security guards, have been murdered in Wa by unknown assailants.

Announcing the bounty at a media briefing in Wa, Dr. Pelpuo stated that these incidents have caused immense fear and panic in the Wa municipality, significantly affecting business activities in the area.

The Wa Central legislator also expressed concern over the police’s prolonged silence on the investigation results, noting its negative impact on the inhabitants of Wa.

