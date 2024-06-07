The Ghana Police Service has deployed a team of experts to Bole and its environs in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command to unravel three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the town over the last six months.

The experts, made up of a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators are in the region to work with the Regional Command on the cases.

Police visibility and patrols have been intensified with more operational officers deployed to the town and its surrounding communities.

In addition, the Police in a statement disclosed that they are working closely with the traditional and religious leaders as well as the community members to resolve this unfortunate situation.

“We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital