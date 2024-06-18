The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into the deaths of two individuals in the Wa Municipality, which occurred today, June 18, 2024.

The Police, in a social media post [X], explained that the two separate incidents took place at the Wa East Education Service office and the Wa Model JHS School.

While details of the incidents are yet to be disclosed, the Police have assured residents of the area to remain calm as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic events.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Police have vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region. pic.twitter.com/zdLfwngViq — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) June 18, 2024

