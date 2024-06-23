The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the destruction of a structure in Pusiga, located in the Upper East Region.

The incident, which involved some youth in the community occurred on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Contrary to reports suggesting that the destruction of the structure resulted from a political rivalry, the police has clarified that it was actually due to a misunderstanding between the youth and certain community leaders

“Police investigation including engagement with some authorities in the community so far suggest the destruction of the structure is not due to political rivalry as claimed in the viral video but rather, it was as a result of a misunderstanding between the youth and some elders of the community.”

The police cautioned the public against disinformation, assuring that they are working with stakeholders in the community to get the matter resolved.

“The Police would therefore like to caution the public against disinformation which has the tendency to cause fear and panic.

The Police added in a statement that they are working with all stakeholders in the community to get the matter resolved while efforts are ongoing to get the perpetrators behind the destruction and the disinformation arrested to face justice.”

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital