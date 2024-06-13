With the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) just a month away, students in Bimbilla, Nanumba North municipality, are facing severe challenges due to persistent power outages affecting their study routines.

Channel One News reported that candidates are feeling the brunt of these disruptions and are urging local authorities to resolve Bimbilla’s electricity issues.

The community has been grappling with these outages for two months, leading to discomfort at night and adverse effects on local businesses.

As the BECE approaches in July, students are finding it increasingly difficult to prepare. The situation is so dire that some resort to using flashlights, which provide a mere 30 minutes of light, to continue their studies.

Educators, including headmasters, have voiced similar concerns about the impact on academic preparation.

The power cuts also pose significant challenges for local tailors and seamstresses, especially with the Eid celebration around the corner. With customer orders piling up, the unreliable power supply is hampering their ability to work efficiently.

Cold store operators are experiencing considerable financial strain due to the erratic power supply, as they shared with Channel One News the detrimental effects on their operations.