The Ministry of Roads and Highways has disclosed that it has begun engaging key stakeholders to finalise the decision to reinstate road tolls.

According to the sector minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, road tolls must be reintroduced to help the government repair some of the country’s deteriorating roads.

In 2021, the Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the cessation of toll collection nationwide, effective November 18, 2021.

The removal of tolls, intended to alleviate traffic congestion at toll booths and in anticipation of the e-levy, was met with mixed reactions.

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated that his ministry is seeking the buy-in of key stakeholders to reintroduce road tolls.

“[Road] maintenance also means money. In many countries, they use the tolls that they collect from road tolls to finance maintenance. But in our case, we have suspended it, and I think it is a good time for us to start the discussion to bring these road tolls back and get money to maintain our roads.

“That is very important, and we have started the process by engaging the various stakeholders to get their buy-in to make sure that we bring the road tolls back.”

