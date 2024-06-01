On Friday, May 31, 2024, the Production Team narrowly edged out the Newsroom to claim the top spot in the Citi FM/TV 2024 Inter-departmental cooking competition.

Their winning dish, Plantain and Palava Sauce (Kontomire Stew), was enhanced with ingredients such as Momoni (salted fish), Kobi, and salmon.

The Production Team, primarily composed of men, impressed the external judges, including Yofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. In addition to their culinary skills, the team also set up a mini bar with a variety of drinks.

Second place was secured by the Citi Newsroom, which included members from the New Media department. Their dish was a delightful Vermicelli Rice with Lamb Stew, served with pear, sausages, fried eggs, turmeric rice, and locally-made yoghurts and chips.

The Citi Newsroom is under the leadership of Mrs. Vivian Kai Mensah.

The Programmes Team, despite their array of accompaniments including chips, fruit salad, meat sauce, and fried lamb, only managed to secure the third position.

Their main dish was Jollof Rice. The judges found their meal less satisfactory, much to the team’s disappointment.

The Sales and Marketing Team, despite their enthusiasm, finished last. Their dish, Yam with Egg Stew, supplemented with ingredients like tilapia, tuna, and a dessert of tiger nut pudding (Atadwe Milk), failed to meet the judges’ expectations.

Despite their setback in the kitchen, the team, led by Omane Mensah Bonsu, excels at securing lucrative advertisements for the company.

