Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a distinguished academic and vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been honored with a traditional leadership title for her immense developmental contributions.

The honorary title of Pognaa Piirima, Dagaare for “Mother of the Rocks,” was bestowed on her by the Sankana Traditional Council as part of the Kalibi Tigri Festival celebrations in Sankana, in the Upper West region, over the weekend.

While in the region, Professor Opoku-Agyemang visited the Wa market, where she met and interacted with locals, who expressed excitement at seeing the esteemed stateswoman.

The Paramount Chief, Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III, in his address, lauded the scholar for her unwavering commitment to the people of Sankana and her contributions to education and development in the region.

“This title is not just an honor; it signifies a deep bond and mutual respect between Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the people of Sankana,” he remarked. “Her dedication and service to our community have been exemplary, and we are proud to recognize her as ‘Mother of the Rocks.'”

Professor Opoku-Agyemang shared a heartfelt statement, expressing her deep connection to Sankana, noting that it held sentimental value for her as it was where she conducted some of her earliest research.

Speaking about her connection to Sankana, Professor Opoku-Agyemang mentioned improvements made to educational facilities in the area during her tenure under President Mahama. She warmly accepted the honor, emphasizing its importance to her.

“I look forward to contributing even more to the progress of Sankana and invite everyone to join me in celebrating these wonderful people,” Professor Opoku-Agyemang wrote in a statement following her enskinment.

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang was also recently enskinned as a Development Queenmother in the Samini Traditional Area of the newly created North East Region, with the title “Ziiniaya Daana,” meaning “Queen of Development and Light.”