The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has levelled serious accusations against the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), alleging a lack of good faith in addressing the concerns of staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

According to PSWU, FWSC has persistently ignored the appeals and grievances of NIA staff despite numerous attempts to engage in dialogue.

The alleged neglect has prompted NIA employees to embark on a strike, demanding improved working conditions and fair treatment.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Public Services Workers Union, George Sampah, expressed the union’s deep frustration and determination to fight for what he said the union believes members rightfully deserve.

In a recent statement, PSWU’s Deputy General Secretary emphasised the union’s disappointment with various labour institutions, especially the National Labour Commission, accusing them of failing to uphold their mandate and protect the rights of workers.

“We are disappointed in most of the labour institutions in this country. Because you go to even the National Labour Commission, they will order the Fair Wages, they will order the Ministry of Finance to give a mandate and to make sure that something is negotiated and it is never done and there is nothing that they are able to do against them.

“So we are disappointed. We are disappointed in Fair Wages that it can start negotiations that can take almost forever to be completed.”

