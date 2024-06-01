The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an increase in Electricity and Water tariffs, effective July 1 to September 30, 2024.

The Commission has stated that there will be a 3.45% increase in electricity tariffs for lifeline consumers (0-30kWh); a 5.84% increase for all other residential consumers who are not part of the lifeline category bracket (31 kWh and above), as well as the non-residential category.

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary Dr Ishmael Ackah, dated Friday, May 31, the PURC explained that consumers in the industrial category will experience an increase in electricity tariffs of 4.92%.

PURC indicated that Water Tariffs will increase by 5.16% for all customer classes for the period under review.

“The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission wishes to inform consumers of Electricity and Water that, there has been a review of the existing tariffs, to take effect from July 01, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

“Having considered all the underlying factors, the Commission wishes to announce that, there will be 3.45% increase in electricity tariffs for lifeline consumers (0-30kWh); 5.84% increase for all other residential consumers who are not part of the lifeline category bracket (31 kWh and above) as well as the non-residential category.

“The industrial category will experience an increase in electricity tariffs of 4.92%. Water Tariffs will experience an increase of 5.16% for all customer classes for the period under review,” PURC announced.

The PURC attributed the increment to several factors including the cedi, inflation, cost of fuel and electricity generation mix.

“These reviews have been undertaken in line with the Commission’s Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism, which tracks and incorporates movements in key uncontrollable factors, namely the exchange rate between the US$ and the Ghana Cedi, domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.

“These reviews are undertaken to maintain the real value of the tariffs, thereby keeping the utility service providers financially viable to enable them to deliver on their services to consumers.”

The Commission also stated that it took into consideration the general living conditions of Ghanaians.

“The Commission, in undertaking this review also considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of the Ghanaian.,” PURC highlighted.

