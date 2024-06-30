Residents of Auntie Aku in the Greater Accra Region have expressed concerns about the deteriorating condition of their roads which have been impacting daily routines.

While the commencement of construction work on other roads in the locality initially raised their hopes, their worries remain as the roads in their area are yet to be fixed.

The plight of poor roads in Auntie Aku is compounded by undersized and choked drains in the area.

These roads have long been a source of frustration for residents, and the situation appears to have deteriorated over time.

Although some other construction works are ongoing, the roads in Auntie Aku seem to have been left out.

Potholes filled with water now act as barriers for drivers and commuters using the road.

In some cases, drivers are forced to seek alternative routes rather than travel the entire length of the road.

A driver, speaking to Channel One News stated, “I always need to drive carefully on this road because if water enters the lower part of the car, it breaks down and I won’t be able to work through the day. If I’m not able to work to cater for the family, is the government going to provide for me?

Local schools and even a hospital are adversely affected by frequent flooding and the reluctance of drivers to use the problematic road.

The impact of these road conditions extends beyond residents, as some shop owners in Auntie Aku have resorted to building makeshift barriers to mitigate flooding. However, these efforts have proved unsuccessful, leading some shops to close down.

In an interview with the Municipal Chief Executive, Ambrose Edward Tsegah, he elaborated on the reasons behind the delays in road construction.

“When we do it now, it’ll go bad again. When there is flood, that whole place gets submerged and you will have to find a way for the water to go before you construct again. So we will do it. We have very solid contractors who are on site. He’s just waiting for the relocation of the transformer then he will do it.”