A 400-meter stretch of Santa Maria Road, a key route connecting Kwashiman to Sowutuom, has become a daily nightmare for commuters.

Potholes and cave-ins threaten safety, prompting urgent calls for repair and sparking fears of further accidents and casualties.

The Santa Maria Road, situated within the Ga Central Municipality, connects commuters from Kwashiman to Sowutuom and its surrounding areas.

However, a 400-meter stretch of this critical route, located in front of the Dunwell Methodist Church, has deteriorated to a deplorable state.

Potholes have marred the road, rendering it hazardous for motorists.

Although the affected stretch is less than 500 meters, drivers have been forced to divert their routes, citing the road’s condition as untenable.

Residents and commuters, speaking to Channel One News expressed concern about the series of accidents that have occurred on this stretch, resulting in casualties.

“The road’s condition has caused all our vehicles to break down. Sometimes we don’t even have vehicles to pick up passengers, so we resort to calling buses to pick them up. Additionally, when it rains, we are unable to use the route which is a major concern.”

”We’ve reported repeatedly but our concerns are being ignored. Some even say here is the NPP World Bank, implying that our needs are being neglected. Drivers often try to avoid potholes but end up in other lanes, causing accidents.”

The Assembly Member for the Santa Maria Electoral Area assured Channel One News that the Municipal Assembly has plans underway to repair the Santa Maria Dunwell Church stretch.

“We’ve been talking about this road since last year. We had some engagements with the urban road department and other departments in the assembly. I am a resident and I also use the road every day so I could feel the heat of the residents, but I could say that the urban roads department is working so hard to get the road in a very good shape.”

“I’ll use this medium to plead with the residents to have a little patience with the municipality and the government as a whole and in due course, the municipality will make sure that it works on the road.”

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the GA Central Municipal Assembly, Ambrose Tsegah, further confirmed that the road’s condition has been brought to his attention and pledged to address residents’ concerns.