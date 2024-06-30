Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, has urged the leadership and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s proposal of Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate.

The Anyaa-Sowutuom lawmaker said the party’s flagbearer’s choice of who to partner with him in the upcoming December 7 elections is his prerogative and must be respected by the rank and file of the party for greater cohesion going into the crucial polls.

Sources from the Presidency indicated that a meeting was convened on Tuesday, June 25, where Dr. Bawumia sought advice from President Akufo-Addo regarding his choice of a running mate. It is reported that the flagbearer submitted NAPO as his preferred choice during the meeting.

Dr. Adomako Kissi told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Channel One TV that selecting an option out of a lot is the preserve of the party’s flagbearer.

“In the interest of allowing cohesion in the party and also making it firm for Bawumia, if that is his choice, it is his prerogative and we cannot take it from him, even if supposing Akufo-Addo and others are not even in support of this ticket, I think it is one thing we owe it to any presidential candidate in terms of the name or choice that he has.

“Of all the things that we can argue with Bawumia, I think that in this choice-making, at any point in time, if we were voting, his vote will have a higher premium than any other person at NEC and it has always been so.”

