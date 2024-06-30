Ghana’s premium Specialist Surgeon and the Chief Executive Officer of Ridge Medical Center, Dr. Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa has been crowned Ghana’s Most Outstanding Personality in Healthcare at the just-ended Business Executive Excellence Awards 2024 held at the Ghana Marriot Hotel in Accra.

The tremendous award reflects his stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication to providing quality healthcare in the country and also for being an extremely respected personality advocating for best business practices in the sector.

The 10th edition of the event, held on Friday, June 28th, 2024 seeks to identify and publicly recognise private enterprises, public institutions and individuals that have displayed exemplary conduct and chalked up extraordinary accomplishments concerning their business activities over the previous one-year period.

For Dr. Amankwa, the honour authenticates the company’s continuous growth and contribution to the Ghana Health Industry and the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to the media after receiving the all-prestigious honour, the CEO of Ridge Medical Center, Dr. Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa said, the award means a lot to his consistent determination to build a formidable and Proficient brand.

According to him, this is a testament to the team’s dedication to excellence in every aspect of their operations and also demonstrates their unwavering determination to meet and exceed customers expectations.

” I am extremely grateful for such a wonderful milestone at this highest magnitude. I will continue to work hard to achieve the vision of becoming the best healthcare facility across the globe. I dedicate this award to our cherished clients “, Dr. Amankwa noted.

PROFILE ABOUT DR. EMMANUEL GYIMAH AMANKWA (CEO, RIDGE MEDICAL CENTER)

Dr Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa is the CEO and specialist surgeon at Ridge Medical Center. His also renders surgical services in hospitals in the Eastern Region including Nsawam Government Hospital. He deals in medical logistics through his enterprise called AGE Healthcare and Logistics.

Dr Amankwa is a member of the Ghana College of Surgeons and the West Africa College of Surgeons. And holds an Executive Diploma in International Healthcare Administration and a Diploma in Public Health. A compassionate and focused caregiver with extensive experience in his field over the past 10 years. He has fostered beneficial business partnership in both the public and private health industry.

Dr Amankwa has many accolades including, CEO of the year (private healthcare) at the Gh-West Africa Healthcare Excellence Awards 2022 and the winner of the forty under 40 awards (Health and wellness Category) 2023.

He has collaborated with notable television and radio stations like GHone, Metro TV, HD+TV, Starr FM, Kasapa Fm and Agoo FM respectively and business organisations such as Quick Credit/ Bills microfinance investment, Quick Holdings, Pizzaman, Chickenman, Atlantic International holdings company, Webhelp + Concentrix etc to organise outreaches and screening for health conditions of public health importance including Breast cancer, that has enabled him to screen and test thousands of people of respective conditions.

He also served as a venue medical officer (VMO) in the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.

He consistently displays values of humanitarianism, honesty, and public service.

*Some of his work in the community include:

• Wildaland Shai Hills(2021)

• EIB Breast Cancer Awareness Screening (Oct – Nov 2022)

• Prostate Cancer – September 2022

• Cervical Cancer awareness January 2023

• EIB legacy month expo Medical screening and support – March 2023 • Oral and Dental Health awareness- March & April 2023

• Ghana Inter Schools Festival – June 2023

• Prostate cancer awareness—September 2023

• Breast Cancer awareness—October 2023

• Cervical Cancer Awareness—January 2024

• Oral Health Awareness– February 2024

Dr Amankwa aims to continue his public health advocacy and create more beneficial partnership avenues in the health industry.