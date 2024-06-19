The Bono Regional National Road Safety Authority has expressed concern over the increasing number of motorcyclists and their passengers who fail to wear helmets, putting their lives at risk.

According to Abigail Atinpoka Adongo, the Regional Manager of the National Road Safety Authority, there has been a significant increase in motorcycle-related accidents in the region, with a 130% rise in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

According to her, last year, 48 accidents involving motorcycles or tricycles were recorded, with 10 crashes occurring in the first quarter.

In contrast, 23 crashes have already been reported in the first quarter of this year, with 17 of the victims not wearing helmets.

The authority attributes this alarming trend to a lack of adherence to road traffic regulations and a failure to prioritise safety.

In response, the National Road Safety Authority has intensified its public education efforts, urging motorcyclists and their passengers always to wear crash helmets. With the 2024 election year underway, the authority recognises the need for increased vigilance and is committed to doing more to prevent accidents and save lives.

The authority is working with stakeholders, including the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), to enforce helmet laws and promote a regional safety culture.

Motorcyclists and passengers are urged to take responsibility for their safety and wear helmets to avoid tragic consequences.

“We are worried as an authority because over the years there has been an increase in the number of motorcyclists involved in accidents or crashes. Last year we recorded 48 that had to do with motorcycles or tricycles.

“If you take this year’s first quarter compared to last year’s first quarter, we realise that there has been an increase in the figures. So last year’s first quarter, we recorded 10 crashes involving motorcycles. But this year as we stand, in the first quarter we recorded 23 which means that there has been an increase and the increase is about 130 percent which is alarming.”

“As I compared the 2023 first quarter and 2024 first quarter where there is an alarming increase in the first quarter of 2024, we realised that out of the 23 that had the accident, 17 of them were without helmets and six were with helmets and this year being an election year, it calls for more from the Authority.”

