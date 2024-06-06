Over two hundred (200) residents of Madina and its surrounding areas in the Greater Accra Region have benefitted from a free medical screening organised by the Rotaract Club of Accra-East Legon (ROCAEL) on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

This initiative was supported by Greenland Medical Supplies, Indus, Malikem, besaPharma, Real-Aid Medical Supplies, Diagnostic Centre, and the Rotary Satellite Club of Accra-East McCarthy Hill.

Professional health officers conducted comprehensive medical consultations, providing appropriate medications, educating beneficiaries, and promoting overall well-being within the community.

The screenings included tests for malaria, typhoid, Hepatitis B, glucose levels, and blood pressure, along with other vital health checks.

The initiative also raised awareness about managing chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes through glucose level and blood pressure monitoring.

Additionally, the event provided free breakfast items, food, and drinks, addressing both the health and nutritional needs of the community.

By offering essential health services and promoting wellness, the project not only improved the immediate health of participants but also laid the foundation for long-term health benefits in the community.

This health screening aligns with one of the key focus areas of Rotary International: disease prevention and treatment.

The free medical screening organised by the Rotaract Club of Accra-East Legon was a resounding success, positively impacting over two hundred residents in Madina and its environs.

