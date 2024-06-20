Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture and owner of Rock City Hotel, has affirmed the hotel’s strong financial standing and ability to purchase the 60 percent shares of SSNIT in four hotels.

The statement was made following allegations by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, regarding the hotel’s profitability.

The hotels in question are Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Beach Hotel, Royal Ridge Hotel, and Busua Beach Hotel.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Bryan Acheampong addressed the hotel’s financial health, affirming its ample capacity for such a significant transaction.

“…It (Rock City Hotel) grows on the back of the investors. It grows on the back of the stakeholders and whatever we can leverage to grow…Look at the document that was presented to SSNIT. They have more than the capacity to enter into the transaction and more than the capacity to do so. Much more than the capacity.”

“I mean this is the company that currently has 1000 rooms here in Kwahu. 1000 rooms. And in two or three years, they will add another 2000 rooms. This is the biggest hotel in Africa,” he elaborated.