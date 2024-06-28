Popular Ghanaian socialite and singer Mona Faiz Montrage better known as Hajia4Reall has been sentenced to one year and one day in jail in the US for her involvement in a romance scam.

Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK. She was subsequently extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

The charges against her were related to her alleged involvement in a series of romance scams and other fraudulent activities amounting to over $2 million.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 and faced a five-year sentence.

However, on Friday, June 28, she was finally sentenced to one year and one day in jail after more than a year of proceedings.

According to Inner City Press, the prosecution sought a 37-month sentence for the accused, but the judge chose to be lenient. “I sentence Ms Montrage to one year and one day in prison, the extra day to allow “good time.”, the judge said.