In the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region, a significant number of junior high school (JHS) girls are facing increased absenteeism due to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities, particularly during their menstrual cycles.

This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for improved WASH infrastructure to support the educational and health needs of adolescent girls in the region.

A recent survey by the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Directorate reveals that over 60% of JHS girls in the municipality miss school during their menstrual periods due to the lack of proper WASH facilities.

The absence of clean and private toilets, insufficient water supply, and a lack of menstrual hygiene products are the primary factors contributing to this issue, which is impacting the country’s quest to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 and 6, related to education and WASH.

At Kasalgu Zion JHS and Nangbagu JHS, the situation is particularly dire.

These schools, which cater to hundreds of students, have only a functioning urinal, which is often in poor condition.

The lack of clean and private sanitation facilities forces many girls to stay home during their menstrual cycles, missing crucial instructional time.

Some students at Kasalgu Zion disclosed their ordeals of being forced to practice open defecation, whenever nature calls.

The School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator at the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Office, Hajia Ruka Alhassan, provides a breakdown of the situation in the municipality.

Hajia Ruka noted that 75% of junior high schools in the municipality are without standardized WASH facilities, significantly affecting teaching and learning among girls.

She further revealed that some adolescent girls resort to the use of baby diapers due to their inability to afford sanitary pads monthly, which could impact their health.

A health lead expert at Norsaac, Blessilla Na-afoe Kandoh, told Citi News that the limited institutions with WASH facilities are not gender-friendly and lack sanitary products to make life comfortable for the girl child.

She appealed to the government through the various MMDCEs to ensure that the design of educational facilities includes a gender-friendly WASH component before approval.

