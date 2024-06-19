Multiple award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini, is all set to thrill music fans during the June edition of the popular entertainment event, Live Konnect.

Samini will be performing alongside two of Ghana’s finest live bands, the Greatest Band, and the Groove House Band, on the night.

Set to open the stage for Samini on the night will be Greatest Band who have come to be loved by many music fans in Accra for their dazzling performances.

The Groove House Band, Greatest Band, and Samini appearance at Live Konnect will be held at the Soho Bar, Marina Mall in Accra on June 29, 2024.

The event will be hosted by KOD and promises to be a memorable experience for patrons.

Live Konnect, organized by multiple award-winning Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, is one of the high-profile entertainment events in Ghana.

Several A-list Ghanaian musicians including Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Sista Afia, Amerado, Okyeam Kwame, and Mr. Drew, have all performed at Live Konnect over the years, leaving music fans with memorable experiences.

Samini, known in private life as Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, is one of Ghana’s most gifted musicians, renowned for his music genre which is a melodious mixture of high life, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop. Samini, who has seven commercially successful studio albums to his credit, gained prominence after the release of his first single, ‘Linda’

Tickets for the event can be purchased by dialling *714*11*26#. Table reservations can also be made via 0550188888/0271000085.