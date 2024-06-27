Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie delivered a scathing verse criticizing the growing influence of major record labels in the African music industry in ‘Hennessy South Africa Cypher 2024’

The eight-minute-long cypher features six of Africa’s best rappers. Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Young Lunya (Tanzania), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), and Ladipoe (Nigeria).

When Sarkodie took his turn on the cypher, he showcased his rap skills by delivering an impeccable performance with a narrative of the humble beginnings of his music career.

The rap icon also mentioned how record labels take advantage of musicians declaring their freedom and independence not to be under any label.