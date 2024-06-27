Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie delivered a scathing verse criticizing the growing influence of major record labels in the African music industry in ‘Hennessy South Africa Cypher 2024’
The eight-minute-long cypher features six of Africa’s best rappers. Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Young Lunya (Tanzania), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), and Ladipoe (Nigeria).
When Sarkodie took his turn on the cypher, he showcased his rap skills by delivering an impeccable performance with a narrative of the humble beginnings of his music career.
The rap icon also mentioned how record labels take advantage of musicians declaring their freedom and independence not to be under any label.
“I did this thing myself, I never messed with mages. They gave me documents like a thousand pages. I want my freedom because most of my homies are locked in cages. It’s been a decade, I’m rapping, I’m like the rock of ages,” Sarkodie raps, affirming his disapproval of signing on to record labels and highlighting the restrictions artistes face under label contracts.
The ‘Otan’ hitmaker further criticised how some record labels impede collaborations between artistes noting the cumbersome process and operations of record labels.
“It’s kinda strange how this music has changed from how it was. I need a verse from my bro and a couple of calls. But now I need to speak to some dude cos he’s the boss. Split the publishing before we hit the stores,” he rapped.
However, Sarkodie acknowledged major labels’ accomplishments in promoting African music worldwide.
“I can’t hate cos it’s working, I see results. African music was buzzing but couldn’t cross as soon as we signed the paperwork labels opened the doors.”
Finally, he likens the activities of these big international record labels to “fraudsters”.
“Now I see how y’all move. Cos the same thing that fraud people do. Throw a couple of dollars, cage you in a zoo.”