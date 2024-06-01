Scores of community members besieged an accident scene, at Ohene-Nkwanta near Konongo on the Kumasi-Accra highway, forcefully opened the compartments of the tanker truck, and began siphoning the diesel.

The intervention by police and military officers could not stop them from taking the diesel.

One person died in the head-on collision involving the three vehicles.

The accident involved a tanker truck loaded with diesel, a Toyota Camry, and a VIP-branded bus.

The accident occurred at about 7 am on Saturday.

The driver of the Toyota Camry died on the spot, while the other occupant and the driver of the tanker truck and his assistant sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.

The tanker truck was carrying 36,000 litres of diesel, which was being transported to Kumasi from Accra.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service had a challenging time clearing the accident scene and removing the trapped bodies from the completely damaged Toyota Camry.

The tanker truck and the wrecked Toyota Camry were subsequently towed to the Konongo Divisional Police Command.

Asante Akim Central Municipal Fire Commander, D.O 3 Joseph Bryden gave details of the incident to Citi News.

“There were three casualties, two injured and one reported dead, the Konogo fire team was swift and was able to minimise carnage,” he said.

Mohammed Zakaria, the owner of the tanker truck, could not readily quantify his losses and described the siphoning of the diesel as unfortunate.

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital