Sharaf Mahama is set to organize a massive health walk and health screening for the teeming youth of Tamale in the Northern Region. In attendance will be the NDC Regional Executives, all MPs and PCs, the National Youth Organizer, other dignitaries, and Haruna Iddrisu, who doubles as the special guest.

The event is anticipated to attract young individuals from diverse backgrounds, including students, young professionals, and community leaders.

“I humbly invite you to join us on Saturday 29th June for a Health Walk and Health Screening. This move is part of activities to help drive home the message for a 24-hour economy and building the Ghana we want,” Sharaf Mahama said in a statement announcing the walk and health screening.

The event, he added, will provide free regular health check-ups and screening. Additionally, the health walk will foster community spirit and solidarity, allowing participants to engage with local leaders, healthcare professionals, and fellow community members, thereby promoting unity and collective effort towards common goals.

Mr. Mahama has a proven track record of similar initiatives in the areas of education and sports, which he uses as an avenue to empower young minds to do better for themselves and improve their potential. This health walk and screening, like previous events, is expected to attract thousands of young people from Tamale and surrounding communities.

