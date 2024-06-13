Celebrated Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale joined forces with Buzzstop Boys, a local group working to keep Ghana clean, during a community clean-up event at Alajo T-junction on Wednesday.

Shatta Wale wasn’t just there to lend a hand; he also donated GH₵30,000 to support the Buzzstop Boys’ mission.

The money came from donations he had received from others. The ‘Ayoo’ monster hitmaker used the opportunity to encourage the community to take an active role in keeping their surroundings clean.

He emphasized that maintaining a clean environment benefits everyone’s health and pledged to provide more support in the future.

“All these clean-ups going on here, let’s maintain it so we can raise more money to support the community like this. Let’s help ourselves by ensuring cleanliness here”. He said

The Buzzstop Boys also received an additional boost from a 30-minute live session Wale held on TikTok, where he raised extra funds for the group.