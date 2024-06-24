The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed a Right to Information (RTI) application to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), demanding evidence of Rock City’s Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax clearance certificate.

He is also requesting a copy of the full evaluation report and all minutes of all tender committee meetings.

Mr Ablakwa made this known in a Facebook post on Monday, June 24.

“My RTI request to SSNIT demanding the following information:

1) Evidence of Rock City’s GRA Tax Clearance Certificate as Rock City could not have produced a valid one during the tender because they had not filed their tax returns for 2021 and 2022. Per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) and SSNIT’s own Pre-Qualification Criteria (attached) the Rock City bid should have been disqualified; 2) I am further requesting a copy of the full evaluation report.”

“The minutes of all tender committee meetings have also been demanded,” he stated.

The North Tongu MP noted that he expected SSNIT to “comply with the RTI law and submit the requested information in the spirit of transparency and accountability; and as required in the pursuit of my constitutional mandate of parliamentary oversight.

“I shall keep you all informed on the outcome. State Capture shall be defeated! #HandsOffOurHotels. For God and Country, Ghana First,” he added.

