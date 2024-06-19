Bryan Acheampong, the owner of Rock City Hotel and Minister for Food and Agriculture, has vehemently denied claims that his hotel is incurring losses, calling the accusations a “pure ungodly lie.”

These remarks were aimed at Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who had previously suggested that Rock City Hotel was financially underperforming and not in a position to acquire the 60 percent share of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust in four hotels.

Ablakwa asserted that he possessed documents from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) indicating Rock City’s financial troubles.

However, Bryan Acheampong challenged these claims, questioning both the authenticity of the documents and Ablakwa’s motives.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, the Abetifi MP addressed the accusations directly, stating, “None of what the man was saying is true. Not one.”

“Indeed Rock City has not even filed their annual returns with GRA they tell me. They have not been to GRA, they don’t have any records at GRA for anybody to even intercept.”

“But if you look at the presentation of the main protagonist in this matter as though he has intercepted documents and I put it to him today that they are all lies. They are lies, lies and fabrications.

“It is beyond propaganda. Pure ungodly lies and I don’t think an honourable member should do that…this is not right.”

