A Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has called for a comprehensive stakeholder discussion on human trafficking and child labour in the country.

She emphasised that the fight against human trafficking and child labour requires a collaborative effort beyond government intervention.

Speaking at the National Justice Conference in Accra, themed “The National Fight Against Human Trafficking: Reflecting on the Journey So Far,” organised by the International Justice Mission (IJM), the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice reiterated that no one should be subjected to forced labour or modern slavery in 2024.

She underscored the importance of realigning cultural practices and societal mindsets against modern slavery.

“Beyond government, beyond the international collaborations and NGOs, it behoves upon the general community. First of all, we need to re-sensitise ourselves and the key area we talked about was the debate on the need to ensure that our children particularly learn a trade and also there’s a succession to businesses of our parents.”

“But yes, it must be a very healthy balance between ensuring children particularly, their fundamental needs, educational needs, and health needs are met without prioritising some of these child labours.”

