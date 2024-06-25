The Kanda Cluster of Schools was filled with excited voices of young student readers who are part of the Standard Chartered Bank’s Reading Club Project, an initiative under the Futuremakers programme that aims to cultivate a love for reading among underprivileged pupils.

The event was attended by Torry Berntsen, Standard Chartered Bank’s Executive Vice-Chairman of Corporate and Investment Banking for Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa who was paying a working visit to Ghana and staff volunteers from the bank.

During the event, Torry who is passionate about developing talent, shared valuable life lessons with the pupils emphasising the importance of reading.

He explained how reading broadens their horizons and worldviews.

“It broadens your imagination, expands your horizons, and gives you a wider view of the world,” Torry told the enthusiastic pupils.

The Reading Club Project, in partnership with United Way Ghana, has already made significant strides.

Over 600 young learners from classes one to six are enrolled in the program, receiving age-appropriate books to foster their reading habits.

The initiative also includes training for 24 teachers and 15 volunteers, equipping them with the skills needed to guide young learners effectively.

Aside from the Reading Club, Standard Chartered’s Futuremakers program encompasses a range of initiatives focused on education, employability and entrepreneurship.

The bank’s global education programme, Goal, empowers young girls through sports and life-skills training. While the Mentors Den provides guidance and mentorship to help unleash their full potential.

Futuremakers draws on the unique skills and expertise of Standard Chartered’s employees, to support young people.

Their goal is to build the capacity of young people to access jobs and economic opportunities that will help close the inequality gap and create an environment where every young person has the chance to realize their potential.

Through initiatives like the Reading Club, Goal program, and Youth to Work Standard Chartered continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting education, empowering youth, and promoting inclusivity.