Alexander Segbefia, a former minister of health has called on Attorney General Godfred Dame to step aside to protect the reputation of Ghana’s legal profession.

Segbefia’s comments come after a leaked tape involving the Attorney General and the 3rd accused in the Ato Forson ambulance case.

The former minister believes the tape has adversely affected lawyers in the legal profession and that the Attorney General’s resignation is necessary to maintain the sanctity of the profession.

In an interview on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, with Selorm Adonoo, Mr Segbefia questioned the Attorney General’s decision to speak with the 3rd accused and emphasised the need for an investigation into the matter.

He stated that the Attorney General’s continued presence in office would hinder the investigation.

He said, “The first question is why were you speaking to him at all? You need to be doing it in a certain forum, and that was not done. So, even if it’s a doctored tape, why were you speaking to him at all? …These things need to be unravelled, but can they be unravelled with the Attorney General still at post? I think not.

“I think that there’s too much that has occurred, in terms of ethical behaviour, in terms of potential criminal offences. And in terms of the reputation of the Ghana legal profession, both at the judiciary and the legal profession in terms of lawyers, all have been touched by this singular tape that has come out.

“I’m clear in my mind that for peace and reputation of our legal profession to be kept intact, and a lot of damage has been caused. The best thing is for the Attorney General to step aside. For matters to be got into. If this tape is made authentic then the AG is looking at a caution statement to clarify.”

—-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital