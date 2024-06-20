GRAMMY-nominated Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has released the highly anticipated music video for his summer hit ‘’Your Body,” a vibrant visual narrative celebrating African beauty, self-love, and body positivity.

Directed by Stonebwoy’s creative director and filmmaker Kwaku Kwakye (KayStudios), the video for ‘’Your Body” is a compelling ode to natural beauty that transports viewers to tropical beaches of Ghana, capturing the essence of fun and celebration along the Gold Coast.

It opens with a poetic tribute in Ewe, honouring the beauty and strength of a woman’s body: ‘’A woman’s beauty, a treasure so rare.

A woman’s body is strong and beyond compare. Her strength and grace, a wonder to share.” This opening tribute sets the tone for celebrating the resilience and elegance embodied by women.

Featuring a series of poignant scenes challenging harmful societal beauty standards, the ‘’Your Body” video showcases African women in all their natural glory, confidently wearing bikinis and embracing their unique physical features. Additionally, the music video captures a lively party scene where men and women come together to celebrate and have fun.

“This representation is crucial, as African beauty has often been marginalized or distorted in mainstream media,” Kwaku Kwakye (KayStudios) explains. “Stonebwoy’s portrayal aims to rectify this by highlighting the inherent beauty in natural bodies and rejecting the allure of artificial enhancements. This joyful depiction underscores the idea that self-love is not an isolating journey but a shared experience that fosters community and connection,” he added.

A standout scene in the video shows Stonebwoy reflecting on his image in a mirror, symbolizing self-love and acceptance, and emphasizing the importance of appreciating one’s natural beauty. Standing in front of the mirror and embracing his reflection, Stonebwoy encourages viewers to do the same, promoting a message of self-appreciation and love.

Interweaving strains of pop, R&B, and reggae melodies, with Stonebwoy, deftly switching between singing and rapping, “Your Body” explores a seductive and playful vibe.

The song is a precursor to Stonebwoy’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, slated for release later this year.

This follows his recent collaboration on “Ekebele” with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck and a major distribution deal announcement with ADA Worldwide, part of Warner Music Group.

His musical prowess continues to garner global acclaim, evidenced by his recent dominance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he scooped up seven prestigious awards including Artist of the Year.

Watch the video below