National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, has cautioned Ghanaians against attacking personnel of the nation’s security services.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah said the practice of Ghanaians attacking men and women in uniform should stop immediately.

Speaking at a meeting with some traditional leaders in the Northern Region, Albert Kan-Dapaah said security personnel must be given the necessary support to enable them to carry out their duties.

He indicated that the essential services that Ghana’s gallant security personnel are rendering must be appreciated and not repaired with attacks.

“This is the time Ghanaians must learn to appreciate and support the work of the security agencies, the soldiers, the police, the immigration officers, the prison officers, and all the institutions that are involved in providing security.

“They are the people who have made it possible for us to feel secure. Going forward, they are the people who provide the necessary services for us to feel secure.

“It shouldn’t happen that whatever the provocation, you should attack a police officer or a soldier or an immigration officer or an intelligence officer.”

