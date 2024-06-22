The Ashanti Regional Security Council (ARSC) has warned persons living in Kumasi and its surrounding areas to desist from hiring the services of land guards to address their land disputes.

The ARSC expressed concerns about the surge in illegal activities by land guards in the region.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) in a statement dated June 20, advised persons in the region to use the procedures to address their land disputes.

The Council warned that persons found to engage the services of land guards will be “apprehended, prosecuted, and arraigned before the court”.

The Council further stated that the land guards would not be spared, stating that they would also be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“Based on this fact, the Ashanti Regional Security Council requests all citizens in the region to use the right procedures to address their land disputes rather than to employ the use of land guards whose activities always threaten law-abiding citizens and result in violence.

“The Ashanti Regional Security Council therefore states that any person found to engage the services of land guards will be apprehended, prosecuted, and arraigned before court. The landguards will not be spared either. They will be made to face the full rigours of the law.”

The Council called on the public to comply with the directive to ensure peace in the region.

“It is the expectation of the Regional Security Council, that the public will accept the above directives for strict compliance to ensure peace in the region.”

