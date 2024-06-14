The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has lashed out at the Majority Caucus over the absenteeism of its members in the House.

The MP bemoaned that most members from the Majority have abandoned the business of Parliament for campaign tours with the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia since the House resumed from recess.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 13, Murtala Mohammed called on the Majority leadership to deal with the unseriousness of their members.

He slammed the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, for failing to ensure members from his side were in Parliament to transact business on behalf of their constituents.

“My point has to do with the unseriousness of the team that he [Alexander Afenyo-Markin] leads. They are only seven. [Wednesday, June 12], they were just five. Now, you think that it is important for us to do business without members of the Majority?

“I came to Parliament by eight o’clock and registered. Your members are still not here. They are following your presidential candidate dancing Azonto and saying, give me the steer. If you want us to take you seriously, then have control over the people that you lead.”

