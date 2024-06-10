The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged teachers in the area to refrain from indoctrinating students with their political ideologies ahead of the upcoming 2024 December polls.

Afenyo-Markin said such practice polarises the educational environment, creating acrimony among students.

He made this comment during the distribution of laptops to teachers from the Effutu municipality as part of his one-teacher-one-laptop initiative.

“It’s an election year, you may have your views on the politics that we’re doing, but people have their views. But as teachers, please avoid unnecessary acrimony in the school. Debate your issues, but don’t let it get out of hand. Don’t let us polarise the educational environment. Your children that you are teaching, don’t extend to them.

“You have your views, please do your critique, do your recommendations in a very healthy atmosphere, we need it. The politics of insults will not help the country. I should be able to rise on my feet and debate my respected colleague on the other side, Dr Ato Forson and his team on issues.

“And thereafter, we take tea, a cup of coffee, fruit juice or enjoy ‘waakye’, that is the beauty of democracy. In those advanced countries, that’s what they do.”

The Majority Leader advised the teachers to make good use of the tablets.

“Teachers, we want to help you educate our kids. You need the necessary tools, in this era of Artificial Intelligence, if you don’t get the necessary tools, you will be left behind. And the kids may even know more than you.

“Please make good use of it, research and impart knowledge. Fortunately, in Effutu today, we have libraries all over. You have the resources in our libraries to tap into to educate the little ones,” he added.

