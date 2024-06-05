The Majority in Parliament has accused the minority caucus of sabotaging the economy by recklessly driving away investors with its continuous misinformation to the public.

The Minority in Parliament has expressed concerns about the government’s blatant violation of the Public Financial Management Act.

The caucus contends that the government failed to obtain Parliamentary approval for awarding the contract to dualize the Kasoa-Winneba section of the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

Speaking to journalists, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, questioned the government’s source of funding for the project.

But the majority says the minority group’s persistent accusation of government agencies of signing contracts in blatant violation of the Public Financial Management Act is misleading.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said this when he addressed journalists in Parliament in Accra on Wednesday.

“The contract in question must be an international transaction. That is where our colleagues should pay attention. It does not mean that every contract with a multi-year value should come to parliament. So they should stop misleading the public. They should stop peddling falsehoods. Every government engages the private sector. The object of that is to create space for economic growth.”

“So if you recklessly scare off the businessmen and where you know that what you are putting out is not true what you are trying to do is to sabotage the economy.

“So I would want to encourage them that we know it’s an election year but let’s argue on facts. Let’s put out the facts,” he stated.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also urged the business community to desist from hoarding dollars as the government works to ensure the stability of the cedi.