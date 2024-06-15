A structure has collapsed at the Tema Community 22 Starlight Market, located near the local mosque, in the Greater Accra region.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, June 15, resulted in one individual being tragically trapped beneath the debris.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), which promptly responded to the emergency, reported the collapse on its Facebook page.

“Structural Collapse at Community 22 Starlight market near the mosque. 1 person trapped and Body Retrieved.