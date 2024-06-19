The Rotary Club of Sunyani Central officially handed over the newly refurbished Abesim Community Library to the local community in a brief commissioning ceremony.

This project aligns with the club’s 2024/25 Rotary initiatives aimed at enhancing lives, student performance, and communication skills. The club believes that upgrading educational facilities, like the Abesim Community Library, will foster reading and literacy among the community’s students.

The library’s original funding came from a district grant of approximately $13,000 in 2012, which covered furniture and book purchases. The recent refurbishment, costing GH¢23,500, was funded by the Sunyani Central Rotary Club.

During the ceremony, Sunyani Central Rotary Club President, Al-Hassan M. Biyira, emphasised the club’s commitment to supporting communities in line with the UN development goals.

He highlighted their efforts in Sunyani, including providing laptops to Estate Experimental and Nyamah M/A Basic School.

Biyira expressed hope that the refurbished library would significantly improve the reading skills and educational outcomes of students in Abesim and surrounding areas.

“I believe this refurbished library will go a long way to improve the reading skills of children in the Abesim Community. I am appealing to the handlers of the facility to try and maintain the place to achieve its intended purpose,” he stated.

District Governor of Rotary Ghana 9104, David Osei Amankwah Jnr, reiterated the club’s dedication to addressing community needs, such as refurbishing WASH facilities in schools to improve menstrual hygiene for girls.

He also underscored the club’s involvement in the Green Ghana Initiative, aiming to plant over 50,000 trees this year.

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene praised the Rotary Club for their efforts, noting the positive impact the refurbished library would have on students’ reading abilities and academic performance.

She encouraged students to utilise the library for research and personal improvement.

“Over the years the Rotary Club has contributed immensely to the Bono Region in the area of education, health among others. This is a shining example for other NGOs to emulate from,” he said.

Following the ceremony, the Rotary Club, led by District Governor David Osei Amankwah Jnr, planted approximately 200 trees at Presbyterian Primary “B” and JHS, further supporting the Green Ghana Initiative.

