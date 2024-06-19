The Supreme Court has by a unanimous decision affirmed a Court of Appeal decision not to start the criminal trial of the former COCOBOD boss Stephen Opuni from scratch.

Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah who was assigned to the case after Justice Hornyenugah retired, ruled for the case to start from scratch. In his view, the records had been tainted due to the allegations of unfairness against Justice Hornyenugah.

The Attorney General however appealed the decision at the court of appeal.

The Court of Appeal reversed the decision of Justice Gyimah and asked that the case continue from where Justice Horneynugah left the case.

Lawyers of Stephen Opuni however filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the court of appeal.

The apex court presided by Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo in a unanimous decision however dismissed the appeal reaffirming the decision of the court of appeal.

The case is thus expected to continue at the High Court where the second accused, Seidu Agongo has opened his defence and his fifth witness is testifying.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital