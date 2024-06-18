Management at the Manhyia Government Hospital has suspended planned surgeries, and the facility’s theatre has also been shut down following the strike by the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU).

Sources at the facility have indicated that only emergency surgery cases will be attended to.

Meanwhile, patients visiting the hospital for lab services have been left stranded, as red bands and notices of the strike have been placed at the hospital’s laboratories.

Frustrated and worried about the implications of this development on their health, patients are appealing for swift intervention.

“I came here on Monday to take a lab test and so I am here to take the results to the doctor, but we haven’t met anybody here, and we saw a notice that they are on strike. My situation is urgent and I needed to see the doctor very fast and since they are not here, it is going to affect me,” a patient, Godwin Vinyon told Citi News.

Another patient, Theresah Osei, said, “I came here Friday and was told to return on Monday but couldn’t come because I was told Monday was a holiday and they had embarked on a strike.

“I came with the hope of getting the lab results for the doctor. I don’t know what to do, they should please rescind their decision, because we are suffering.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital