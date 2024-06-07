An Accra High Court on Thursday 6th June 2024 remanded into Police custody suspect Usman Haruna who is alleged to have stabbed Ato Koomson, the son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson during a scuffle at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central region.

Police arrested the suspect during the disturbance which ensued on the dawn of Sunday 2nd June 2024 at about 5 am before the commencement of the day’s activities at the EC office leading to the stabbing of Mr Koomson.

The suspect is to reappear before the court on 19th June 2024.

According to an eyewitness, the clash erupted over a disagreement regarding the queuing of voters seeking to transfer their votes to the constituency.

During the violence, Ato Koomson son of incumbent MP Mavis Hawa Koomson was stabbed in his chest and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Some three members of the NDC were also injured and placed on admission at the Kasoa Polyclinic.