This week’s edition of the popular entertainment and lifestyle show Upside Down will air on Sunday, June 30, at 7:00 pm on Channel One TV and promises to be fun.

The ever-charming Frema Adunyame will be joined by legendary actor and media personality Jimmy Augustus Quist, who will be sharing his insights and experiences on the show.

Viewers can expect to hear about Jimmy Quist’s impressive career, including his iconic role in the “Efiewura TV Series” and his current role as the Taster -General on Channel One TV‘s “What’s Cooking?” show – hosted by Apiorkor.

But that’s not all. The interview promises to reveal even more about the veteran actor and media personality’s journey.

Jimmy Quist is known for his dedication to his craft and his strong belief in the power of passion and volunteerism. This Sunday’s episode promises to be an enchanting exploration of his life and philosophies.

Don’t miss your chance to catch this insightful interview. Tune in to Upside Down with Frema Adunyame and her “Super Star” guest this Sunday at 7:00 pm on Channel One TV.